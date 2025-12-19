Is Travis Scott revisiting the Owl Pharaoh days? This new Powerbeats Fit ad has fans of La Flame thinking that thanks to the snippet that's teased. The commercial debuts Beats by Dre's "Dare to Dream" campaign which is inspired by one of the Houston native's tweets prior to becoming the superstar he is today.
In 2011, he declared, "One day Travis Scott will be somebody." It's a very cool production that sees him digitally de-aged to look like how he did when he went by Travi$ Scott. His mother, Wanda Webster, also makes an appearance, snapping him back to reality after daydreaming about selling out arenas.
It's actual footage from his Circus Maximus tour, which was essentially a two-year long world trek.
The commercial also shows him working on music in what is supposed to be his childhood bedroom, before being sent off to school by his mom. They even show Scott typing that prophetic tweet we mentioned before getting ready to leave.
Scott then pulls out the flashy Powerbeats Fit model, puts them in, and listens to what sounds to be a future single. It sounds very reminiscent of his debut mixtape days but more refined.
Is Travis Scott Dropping A New Album?
Overall, fans are losing their minds over it and are hoping this signals a new solo album coming next year. "We are READY for the new Travis era," one fan in the comments of Kurrco's repost says. Another adds, "owl pharaoh trav is back."
While some may criticize him for rehashing old material and calling it brand-new, it would be cool for a modern interpretation on the tape that jumpstarted his career. Owl Pharaoh was released as a free project back in 2013. That year, he landed a handful of production credits on Kanye West's Yeezus.
The project was led by songs like "Upper Echelon," "Bad Mood / Sh*t On You," "Quintana," "MIA," and more. It was extremely rough around the edges but did give early listeners a sneak peek at the dark and psychedelic sound he would go on to master.
Hopefully, we receive an update from Travis on what's to come in 2026.