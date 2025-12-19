Travis Scott Teases Nostalgic-Sounding Snippet In New Beats Commercial

BY Zachary Horvath 216 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Formula One: Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott arrives for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez via Imagn Images
Travis Scott left a lot of fans disappointed with "Jackboys 2," but this throwback-sounding teaser has fans excited.

Is Travis Scott revisiting the Owl Pharaoh days? This new Powerbeats Fit ad has fans of La Flame thinking that thanks to the snippet that's teased. The commercial debuts Beats by Dre's "Dare to Dream" campaign which is inspired by one of the Houston native's tweets prior to becoming the superstar he is today.

In 2011, he declared, "One day Travis Scott will be somebody." It's a very cool production that sees him digitally de-aged to look like how he did when he went by Travi$ Scott. His mother, Wanda Webster, also makes an appearance, snapping him back to reality after daydreaming about selling out arenas.

It's actual footage from his Circus Maximus tour, which was essentially a two-year long world trek.

The commercial also shows him working on music in what is supposed to be his childhood bedroom, before being sent off to school by his mom. They even show Scott typing that prophetic tweet we mentioned before getting ready to leave.

Scott then pulls out the flashy Powerbeats Fit model, puts them in, and listens to what sounds to be a future single. It sounds very reminiscent of his debut mixtape days but more refined.

Read More: Can Kanye West Make A Comeback?

Is Travis Scott Dropping A New Album?

Overall, fans are losing their minds over it and are hoping this signals a new solo album coming next year. "We are READY for the new Travis era," one fan in the comments of Kurrco's repost says. Another adds, "owl pharaoh trav is back."

While some may criticize him for rehashing old material and calling it brand-new, it would be cool for a modern interpretation on the tape that jumpstarted his career. Owl Pharaoh was released as a free project back in 2013. That year, he landed a handful of production credits on Kanye West's Yeezus.

The project was led by songs like "Upper Echelon," "Bad Mood / Sh*t On You," "Quintana," "MIA," and more. It was extremely rough around the edges but did give early listeners a sneak peek at the dark and psychedelic sound he would go on to master.

Hopefully, we receive an update from Travis on what's to come in 2026.

Read More: Tory Lanez Breaks Silence In First On-Camera Interview With NBC: "I Believe I Was Wrongfully Convicted"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.7K
Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images Original Content 10 Essential Travis Scott Tracks 26.4K
2nd Lollapalooza Festival At Hippodrome de Longchamp In Paris: Day One Music Travis Scott Says He's Been Listening To "Owl Pharaoh" & "Rodeo" To Prepare For "Utopia," Shares New Artwork 1429
Travi$ Scott Wears Reebok Ventilators At Trillectro Music Festival Music Travis Scott's "Days Before Rodeo": 5 Songs That Laid The Foundation For "Rodeo" 2.1K
Comments 0