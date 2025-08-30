Travis Scott & Tyla Music Video Shoot In London Reportedly Threatened By Man With A Knife

A crew member on set of Travis Scott and Tyla's video shoot was reportedly threatened by a man who allegedly had a knife in his hand.

Travis Scott and Tyla found themselves in some potential danger during a music video shoot in London. Per a report from The Sun, a bystander told them that a man started to approach the South African singer while filming some scenes. A crew member on set halted the person from advancing.

However, according to the onlooker, he allegedly whipped out a knife after being told to leave. "Travis and Tyla’s music video was being filmed on a quiet street but with all the crew and security, it attracted a lot of attention.

Tyla was filming some scenes about 40 yards away when this man kept walking onto the set." The source continues, "A member of the crew approached him and asked him to leave and that is when he started being threatening and pulled out what looked like a knife.

It was terrifying for everyone. Travis was already shut away and Tyla was taken off set. It all went into lockdown and the police were called."

Travis Scott JACKBOYS 2
Olympics: Basketball-Men Semifinal - USA-SRB
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; American artist Travis Scott looks on before the game between United States and Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The alleged assailant was arrested on Wednesday, August 27. A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police released a statement on the incident and how they came to handcuff the man. "A man flagged down officers in Willan Road, N17, on Wednesday, 27 August to report that a man had threatened to stab him."

They continue, "Officers searched the area and stopped a man, aged 29, matching the suspect’s description. The man resisted the search and so he was placed in handcuffs. Officers recovered class B drugs and cash. No knife was found. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug and section 4A of the public order act. He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody. Enquiries continue."

Travis Scott and Tyla's filming location was close to the Broadwater Farm Estate in Tottenham, North London.

Presumably, the "Water (Remix)" collaborators were prepping visuals for their song off of JACKBOYS 2, "PBT" which also features Vybz Kartel. However, that remains unknown. Scott and his Cactus Jack signees dropped their posse LP on July 13. It debuted at number one on the Hot 200 with over 230,000 copies sold.

It appears that no one was hurt during this incident.

