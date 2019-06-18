knife
- Relationships6ix9ine's Girlfriend Yailin's Mugshot Surfaces After Threatening Him At Knifepoint In VideoThe embattled rapper denies all allegations of causing physical harm to his partnerBy Hayley Hynes
- MusicBritney Spears Ditches L.A. Amid Knife Controversy, Heads To Private IslandBritney Spears looks to be enjoying her vacation despite recent drama.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Isn't Happy About Welfare Check After Dancing Knife VideoThe pop star had to host police at her home after she uploaded a video of herself dancing with fake knives, and also took shots at her mother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBritney Spears Sporting Bandages After Knife Video, Fans Want Her Dogs Taken AwaySpears' latest stunt has fans really concerned.By Ben Mock
- LifeBritney Spears' Knife Dancing Video Is Cause For Serious Concern Among FansBritney assured fans the knives aren't real, but it's been pointed out that the way the clanging sounds they made when making contact on camera sure sound real.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCharleston White Cuts Boxing Opponent During Hotel AltercationWhite hit Suede the Plug God with a "pig poker".By Ben Mock
- GossipDave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee's Roommate Testifies About Stabbing: ReportDijon Washington testified that the knife wielded in the Chappelle assault was the same Lee used to stab him in Dec. 2021.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Says He Stabbed Himself While Trying To Impress Megan FoxMachine Gun Kelly says he once accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress Megan Fox.By Cole Blake
- RandomLil Uzi Vert Accidentally Stabs Himself In The FaceThe rapper revealed a gash over his lip.By Erika Marie
- RandomNew York Man Remains Calm With Knife In Head In Shocking FootageAlarming new footage shows a New York man who'd just been stabbed walking around with the knife still in his head while remaining totally calm.By Lynn S.
- MusicCam'ron Reflects On Suge Knight Standoff: "It Was A Street Situation"Cam'ron is not one to be tried. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeUK Drill Rapper Headie One Sentenced To Six Months In Prison For Knife Possession"Music x Road" rapper Headie One was convicted for possession of a knife on Friday. By Aron A.
- CrimeTupac Shakur (Not That One) Arrested For Pulling A Knife On PoliceThis man's name is literally Tupac Amaru Shakur.By Alex Zidel
- SportsOJ Simpson Threatens Parody Twitter Account With 16 Knife EmojisThe juice is loose.By Alexander Cole