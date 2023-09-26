Britney Spears’ Knife Dancing Video Is Cause For Serious Concern Among Fans

Just when we think that Britney Spears' dancing videos can't possibly become any more outlandish, she proves us wrong. To begin her week, the Pop Princess posted a few new clips of choreography, donning her usual barely-there attire while showing off for the camera. Lately, we've been seeing a lot of her moves on and in front of the stripper pole, but yesterday she felt inclined to add a certain element of danger to her performance – knives.

In the video below, Spears shows off her usual spins and fancy footwork, all while holding large butcher knives in each hand. Three little dogs hilariously sit behind her and watch on in confusion. When the blades notably came together, they quickly fled the scene before any blood was shed. Interestingly, after uploading the video, the famous blonde edited the caption to explain that the weapons weren't real, but not everyone is convinced that she's being entirely honest.

Britney Spears Adds Knives to Her Dance Routine

"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!" Spears wrote. "Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon 🙈🙈🙈 !!!" As TMZ notes, the "Womanizer" singer's claims that she only began toying with knives today isn't entirely true. In fact, the outlet previously reported on her "fixation" with the dangerous objects.

When Spears' long-running conservatorship came to an end in 2021, a list made by those responsible for her care suggested that she stay away from knives. She reportedly sees them as a source of protection, keeping them all around her house out of fear of being re-institutionalized.

Social Media Reacts

"@Plies, come get your girl before she hurts herself 😫," one concerned viewer quipped after seeing Britney Spears' latest post. "When you sit down at the Hibachi restaurant and hear that sizzle," another person joked. Keep scrolling to read more social media reactions, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

