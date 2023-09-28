Britney Spears Received Welfare Check After Knife Video

Sources have told TMZ that Ventura County Sheriff's Department performed a welfare check on Britney Spears after they received calls about her knife-dancing videos on Instagram. Deputies reportedly spoke to Spears and left after receiving assurances that she was okay. The police reportedly received several calls this week after Spears danced with knives and then appeared in subsequent videos sporting bandages and cuts.

It's the second time this year that Spears has been the subject of such a check. Back in January, fans called the cops after Spears' Instagram account disappeared. However, Spears later re-activated her account to assure fans that she was alright as well as chide them for calling the cops on her. While Spears has not formally addressed things, her latest dance video did allude to it. "👛😷😷 Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira 🙈 !!!," the caption read.

Fans Want Britney's Dogs Taken Away

However, a welfare check isn't the only consequence of Britney's knife-dancing videos. Fans have also called for Spears' dogs to be taken away as a result. Three of the singer's dogs were seen visibly panicking in her first knife video. This has led to several viewers demanding that someone step in and protect the dogs from potential harm. However, Ventura County Animal Control says they received no complaints and do not plan to take unsolicited action. "We reviewed the video, and while the dogs appeared to be startled by the clinking of the knives, we didn’t feel they were in a situation where an officer needed to be dispatched," a spokesperson told TMZ.

Elsewhere, Bam Margera appears to be one person standing up for Spears. The former Jackass star's new ink reads "Britney Spears [heart] oops they did it to me too! [stylized smiley face]". In a video sent to TMZ, Margera claimed that the tattoo was a reference to the "Florida Shuffle". The term is a slang phrase referring to substance addicts who are "shuffled" between Florida rehabs that repeatedly charge the stays to the person's insurance. Furthermore, Margera drew parallels between himself and Spears, specifically her infamous conservatorship.

