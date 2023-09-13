Britney Spears Shows Off Her Moves On A Stripper Pole

Britney Spears recently took to social media to show off her moves on a stripper pole. The pop icon surrounded herself with mirrors, dancing in a thong and a red bra. It's clear that the mother of two is living her best life following news of her divorce, and this clip is no exception. She recently declared herself to be "single as f*ck," and looks to be feeling herself more than ever.

Following rumors circulating online, Spears' ex Sam Asghari confirmed their divorce in August. “After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he explained on Instagram. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Read More: Britney Spears Declares She’s “Single As F**k”

Britney Spears Pole Dancing

Spears also recently took a trip to Cabo, dancing the night away in a bold red dress. Unfortunately, she had a minor wardrobe malfunction which managed to make headlines. She later addressed the clip making its rounds, writing, "I’m embarrassed as hell !!!" Spears explained, "Like a lost idiot I heard music and horns from my car 🚗 !!! I walked in like a deer in headlights and had no idea I was being recorded from all sides !!! I’m only human and I have no idea what the hell is going on with my hair but I made a pit stop in Mexico."

Regardless of the slip-up, she appears to be continuing her travels, sharing that she was headed to Italy next. There's been no shortage of risqué Spears posts as of late, as she frequently does pole dancing for cardio and core strengthening. She also recently shared a video of herself riding a horse topless, telling followers that she "should have gone naked." Share your thoughts in the comments section below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Britney Spears.

Read More: Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Cabo

[Via]