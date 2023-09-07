Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Cabo

Britney Spears caused a minor scene in Cabo this week. While dancing at the Baja Diablo Bar in Cabo, Spears inadvertently flashed the established after one of the sleeves of her dress slipped off her shoulder. However, Spears didn't appear to notice and unconsciously rectified the wardrobe malfunction moments later. Despite this, the incident was captured on video and published by multiple gossip outlets.

Spears later took to Instagram to address the viral video. "I’m embarrassed as hell !!! Like a lost idiot I heard music and horns from my car 🚗 !!! I walked in like a deer in headlights and had no idea I was being recorded from all sides !!! I’m only human and I have no idea what the hell is going on with my hair but I made a pit stop in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!! I’m headed to Italy 🇮🇹 now to grab my favorite spaghetti and meat BALLS 🍝 !!! I know the owner there so hopefully he can get me in through the back door 🤕🤦🏼‍♀️ !!!"

More Bare-breasted Antics From Spears

However, this is not the first time that Spears has gone full-frontal while on her Mexican vacation. After revealing a new tattoo of a snake on her lower back, Spears continued her trend of raunchy content by doing some daring horse riding. In a video posted by Spears, the popstar can be seen riding alongside some guides in nothing but a pair of white Daisy Dukes. "I had to take my top off in the fucking desert 🌵!!! I should have gone naked 🥵😜 !!!," Spears captioned the video.

It's just the latest piece of risque, TOS-pushing media that Spears has shared with her 42 million Instagram followers. However, Instagram is where this content will reportedly stay for the time being. Sources told TMZ this week that while Spears is aware of the high demand for her move to a platform like OnlyFans, that's just not on the cards right now. As for content such as her pole dancing videos, the source told the outlet that Britney is using it for cardio and core strengthening purposes. The aesthetic appeal is just an added benefit of the process.

