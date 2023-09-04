Britney Spears Shares Another Surprising Instagram Post About Being Lied To

It’s been a troubling time for Britney Spears recently. After an altercation with the security of NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama last month, her husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce from her. The resulting legal battle has only just begun for the pop star and could drag on for quite a while. During all the time this has been going on, Spears has also been making one wild, attention-grabbing Instagram post after another.

“My HANDS ON MY HIPS SAY EVERYTHING !!! How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved ??? Psss on repeat because well … I MEAN IT !!!” the caption of Britney Spears’s latest Instagram post reads. In the attached video she sports a leopard print one-piece leotard and dances to the Kelis song “Trick Me.” The caption and choice of song make it clear what Britney is talking about, someone close to her betraying her. She doesn’t give any more explanation than that leaving fans to speculate what she could be talking about. Check out the mysterious post below.

Britney Spears Back On Instagram

Reports about Britney Spears’s life that have emerged since her divorce are quite concerning. Insiders have described her relationship with her family as “isolated.” As a result of that and her divorce, her lawyer and manager are two of the only close allies left in her life. Reports have also claimed that as a result she’s become close with a housekeeper that was hired without a background check and has an extensive criminal history.

Britney also ended up in an unexpected fight with PETA after sharing her new dog Snow on social media. The advocacy group took issues with the pop singer’s choice to buy a dog instead of adopting one from a shelter. While Britney never hit back at PETA, she became the most recent celebrity criticized by them. What do you think of Britney’s newest Instagram post and the caption accusing someone of lying to her? Let us know in the comment section below.

