Britney Spears Shocks Fans With Topless Horse Riding And Bold Religious Take

Britney Spears continues to make headlines as she moves on with her life after her divorce from Sam Asghari. Currently vacationing in Mexico, Spears has been putting plenty of content on Instagram. After revealing a new tattoo of a snake on her lower back, Spears continued her trend of raunchy content by doing some daring horse riding. In a video posted by Spears, the popstar can be seen riding alongside some guides in nothing by a pair of white Daisy Dukes. “I had to take my top off in the fucking desert 🌵!!! I should have gone naked 🥵😜 !!!,” Spears captioned the video.

It’s just the latest piece of risque, TOS-pushing media that Spears has shared with her 42 million Instagram followers. However, Instagram is where this content will reportedly stay for the time being. Sources told TMZ this week that while Spears is aware of the high demand for her move to a platform like OnlyFans, that’s just not on the cards right now. As for content such as her pole dancing videos, the source told the outlet that Britney is using it for cardio and core strengthening purposes. The aesthetic appeal is just an added benefit of the process.

Spears Declares Jesus “Ain’t Coming Back”

However, her other recent post has perhaps proven even more shocking than topless horse riding. The post itself was uncontroversial. It was a picture of a (clothed) Spears riding horses followed by a video of her goofing around at the stables. But the caption raised a lot of eyebrows. “When people say Jesus will be back 🧐 !!! Just know he AIN’T 🤦🏼‍♀️ !!!,” Spears boldly declared. While the comment is likely going to draw the ire of the religious community, it’s fairly in line with where Spears’ beliefs currently lie.

In 2022, Spears confirmed that she became an atheist as a result of the abuse that she faced at the hands of her family. “God would not allow that to happen to me if a God existed,” she said, referring to her 13-year conservatorship which ended last year. “I don’t believe in God anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to believe anymore. I’m an atheist, y’all,” she declared in a later-deleted video.

