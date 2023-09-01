Britney Spears’ Red Snake Tattoo Makes Its Instagram Debut

Since she regained freedom from her conservatorship nearly two years ago, Britney Spears has kept us on our toes with her behaviour. The blonde beauty is best known for sharing dancing videos with her audience. However, they’ve notably become more scantily clad amid her separation from Sam Asghari. After donning a tiny thong for a choreographed routine earlier this week, Spears returned to her feed on Friday (September 1). This time she showed off the animalistic new tattoo that she’s sporting on her back.

As Entertainment Tonight notes, the “Gimme More” hitmaker’s video begins with a look at the finished product. The camera then cuts to Spears sitting in front of her tattoo artist. She patiently waits for him to finish his artwork, keeping cool from the late summer heatwave with three fans blowing toward her. “My new snake tattoo, I’m so excited guys,” she gushed to the camera.

Britney Spears Gets Some New Ink

It’s unclear exactly what snakes mean to Britney, however, they’ve long been used as symbolism throughout her performance art. She’s one of the most recognizable faces to have performed while carrying a giant serpent. Now, she’ll have one with her on her body for life. The entertainer has been making plenty of bold moves since announcing her breakup last month. Among them was enjoying a night out with a group of young men. She happily documented the outing online for the world – and her ex – to see.

Despite the undisputedly salacious nature of Britney Spears’ recent social media posts, the mother of two says she isn’t interested in starting an OnlyFans account. It’s obvious that Plies and many others would pay top dollar to see her dancing videos, but the pop star is more focused on healing from her divorce for now. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

