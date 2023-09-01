Britney Spears Not Interested In Joining OnlyFans Despite Pole Dancing, Thirst Traps

Britney Spears has not been afraid to share sexuality and sensuality with the world in recent years. Ever since the end of her conservatorship, Spears has been very open with herself, and her fans. Often pushing the boundaries of what most social media sites will allow, Spears has posted everything from nudes to thirst traps to pole dancing videos.

This has led a lot of people to beg the pop superstar to become the next celebrity who monetized their spicier content on sites such as OnlyFans. However, fans shouldn’t hold their breath on that front. While Britney is aware of the demand for such a platform, it’s just not something she’s interested in doing. That’s according to a source who spoke with TMZ. As for content such as her pole dancing videos, the source told the outlet that Britney is using it for cardio and core strengthening purposes. The aesthetic appeal is just an added benefit of the process.

Spears Continues To Persevere Amid Divorce

However, the calls for a Britney Spears OnlyFans have only increased now the popstar is newly single. While ex-husband Sam Asghari is living large, Spears appears to be struggling amid the divorce. It has been reported that her support network has been reduced to just her lawyer and her manager. While fans have rallied around her, seeing Asghari as just another man trying to take Spears’ money, it appears that the pop superstar might be struggling.

Additionally, TMZ also broke the surprise story that Spears might be looking to reconcile with her estranged father, Jamie. The pair have not been close for many years, especially with Jamie serving as the executor of Spears’ conservatorship. However, Spears reportedly wants to reconnect due to her father’s ill health and a desire to not leave a clearing of the air until it is too late to do so. Jamie is reportedly undergoing surgery a few weeks ago to address a serious infection that has occurred around his knee replacement.

