Travis Scott Suggests New Music Is On The Way

It's been a few months since fans have heard any new music from Travis Scott. Now, however, it looks like some might be right around the corner. Recently, the hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to tease what's to come, hinting that a new release could be imminent. "LOVE TO ALL THE FAN PAGES YALL KEEP IT ROCKING WE SHALL EAT SOOOOONNN," he wrote. For now, what exactly he meant by this remains to be seen, but social media users have a few guesses.

"Oh, i know he's cooking up some dope sh*t," one fan writes in Kurrco's replies. "Last solo album was in 2023 utopia so a new album would be fire," another says. "This year gonna be one for the books," someone else claims.

News of Travis' post comes just a few days after he teased unreleased music in a Powerbeats Fit ad, kicking off Beats by Dre's "Dare to Dream" campaign. It also comes after he revealed that he was hard at work on new music during his "Circus Maximus" tour.

Are Travis Scott & Tyla Dating?

"Oh yeah, like a whole album," he said in November when asked if he had anything on the way. When asked when listeners can expect to hear it, he said, "Soon, hopefully. Yeah, I made a whole album on tour."

New music isn't all Travis Scott is making headlines for these days, either. Last month, rumors that he's in a relationship with Tyla also began running rampant. For now, neither of them has publicly addressed these rumors.

A source who spoke with Complex claimed that the alleged romance began almost immediately after the two artists met. "Travis and Tyla shared an immediate connection when they first met, and their relationship has only continued to grow stronger over the past year," they alleged.