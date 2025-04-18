Drake Wants Some Luther Vandross With His "Nokia," Using Kanye West's "Slow Jamz" Sample

Drake seems to be enjoying a surprising mashup of his latest track and a Kanye West classic.

Earlier this week, Drizzy reposted a fan-made remix of his song “Nokia” blended with the beat from Ye’s early 2000s hit “Slow Jamz.” The edit quickly gained traction, not just for its seamless production but for Drake’s public approval—especially given the rocky history between the two stars.

The gesture arrives amid a fragile détente between Drake and Ye, whose feud has stretched across more than a decade. While past disses and cryptic bars once defined their dynamic, recent events suggest a thawing.

Just days before the remix surfaced, Ye mentioned Drake during a livestream with Akademiks. In that exchange, Ye revealed he sent the intro track “Preacher Man” from his Vultures 1 collaborator Bully to Drake in hopes of a potential collaboration.

“He said something like, ‘Don’t mean to spoil your dreams,’ or some shit,” Ye recalled, describing Drake’s cryptic response. “I don’t know. He just did his thing.” Despite the brush-off, Ye left the door open, adding, “Before it’s all said and done, I’ll do an album.”

Drake & Kanye West Nokia Slow Jamz

Their joint musical output remains limited. To date, the only official collaboration featuring both artists is 2009’s posse cut “Forever,” which also included Lil Wayne and Eminem.

However, Ye’s influence on Drake’s early catalog is unmistakable. He co-produced standout tracks like “Find Your Love,” “Say What’s Real,” and “Feel No Ways,” shaping the emotional core that became a signature of Drake’s sound.

Hopes for a full-length project between the two icons once spiked in 2021, when they shared the stage at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in Los Angeles. The event—intended as a peace offering and a call for prison reform—marked a rare show of unity. But it didn’t lead to further studio collaboration.

Drake’s acknowledgment of the “Nokia” remix, however subtle, signals a shift in tone. It’s not a truce, but it’s not a jab either.

The repost feels like a nod of respect, or at least an artistic recognition. For two artists who’ve long been framed as rivals, even the smallest gesture resonates loudly.