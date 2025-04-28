Travis Scott Hints At "Jackboys 2" Release Date With Birthday Tribute For His Mom

Travis Scott says that he played Jackboys 2 for his mother and she wants him to release it on his birthday, later this month. He hinted at his plans for dropping the project while sharing a tribute for her on Instagram in honor of her birthday, Sunday night.

“EVERYONE WISH THE BIGGEST GOAT A HAPPYYYY BDAAAYYY THE QUEEEEN OF DIS HERE," he captioned two photos of them. "MI MOMMMMMMMAAAAAAA. LOVE YA MOOMMMMMMAAAAAAAAAAA. PS I PLAYED HERE JACKBOYS 2. SHE SAID DROP ON YOUR BDAY BABY JACK. !!!!!”

Fans in the comments section were thrilled by the news. “ITS DROPPING APR 30????” one user asked. Another remarked: “We are so back.” Sexyy Red even popped in to wish Scott’s mother a happy birthday.

Travis Scott released his original Jackboys compilation album back in 2019, featuring collaborations with Rosalía, Lil Baby, Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Quavo, Offset, Young Thug, and Pop Smoke. Showcasing his record label's talent, the project debuted atop the US Billboard 200.

Travis Scott previously hinted at Jackboys 2 being in the works during an appearance at Miami’s LIV nightclub in March. “Jackboys 2 on the way, man. Let that motherf*cker ride, ya dig," he said at the time, as caught by HypeBeast.

Travis Scott's Next Album

Following the release of Jackboys 2, Travis Scott will be working on his next solo album. He recently discussed what fans can expect from the effort during an interview with Complex. "I really want to bring the ultra experience to the stadiums, to the highest level of energy," he said, "I want to reach the person that's all the way up in the nosebleeds. I want them to feel like they're right next to me, and I want the music to feel like that, too."