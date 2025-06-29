Travis Scott Tells A Fan That "JACKBOYS 2" Is Dropping "Soon As F**k"

BY Devin Morton 365 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jackboys-2-dropping-soon-hip-hop-news
Apr 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Hip hop recording artist and Houston native Travis Scott sits courtside at the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers game in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Travis Scott recently confirmed to a fan that the long-awaited sequel to the "Jackboys" compilation album was on the way.

In 2019, Travis Scott's record label Cactus Jack released JACKBOYS, a compilation album featuring all of the label's talent at the time. The album featured tracks like the "Highest In The Room" remix with Lil Baby and Rosalía, as well as "Out West" with Young Thug. The latter reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and led to a viral dance challenge on TikTok. Nearly six years after its original release, fans HAVE continued to clamor for a sequel. According to Scott, it may not be too far away now.

In a brief fan interaction, Scott was asked when JACKBOYS 2 would arrive. "Soon as f**k," Scott replied. That bit of dialogue is a good sign for those who've been anticipating the album's release. The fans in XXL's Instagram comments responded in kind, with fire emojis all over the post's replies.

A lot has changed for Travis Scott since 2019, and that includes his record label. SmokePurpp left in 2019. Don Toliver has emerged as a star, with each of his first four albums debuting in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. SoFaygo and Sheck Wes did not catch on with the public. The former appeared on the XXL Freshman list in 2022. The latter achieved viral success in 2018 with his track "Mo Bamba." Unfortunately, he seemingly disappeared after releasing his formal debut album, MUDBOY.

Read More: Travis Scott Joins Playboi Carti Onstage In Los Angeles Despite Don Toliver & Ken Carson Beef

Travis Scott Next Album

Twitter parody account Wurrco, a spoof of popular music account Kurrco, jokingly posted that JACKBOYS 2 would drop on July 11, the same day as Clipse's comeback album Let God Sort Em Out. Scott responded by following the account, a potential sign that the beef between Scott and Pusha T is about to take a turn into dueling album release dates. Whether anything comes from that remains to be seen. But if Scott is to be taken at his word, the release of Cactus Jack's second compilation is closer than fans think.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
Travis Scott Sheck West ILMB Collab Live Hip Hop News Music Travis Scott & Sheck Wes Rock The Stage And Debut Their Upcoming "ILMB" Collab Live 1.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.1K
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Music Travis Scott Affirms "I'm Nothing" Without Don Toliver, SoFaygo, Sheck Wes, & CHASE B, Teases "JACKBOYS 2" At Summer Smash: Watch 2.7K