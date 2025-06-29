Travis Scott Tells A Fan That "JACKBOYS 2" Is Dropping "Soon As F**k"

In 2019, Travis Scott's record label Cactus Jack released JACKBOYS, a compilation album featuring all of the label's talent at the time. The album featured tracks like the "Highest In The Room" remix with Lil Baby and Rosalía, as well as "Out West" with Young Thug. The latter reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and led to a viral dance challenge on TikTok. Nearly six years after its original release, fans HAVE continued to clamor for a sequel. According to Scott, it may not be too far away now.

In a brief fan interaction, Scott was asked when JACKBOYS 2 would arrive. "Soon as f**k," Scott replied. That bit of dialogue is a good sign for those who've been anticipating the album's release. The fans in XXL's Instagram comments responded in kind, with fire emojis all over the post's replies.

A lot has changed for Travis Scott since 2019, and that includes his record label. SmokePurpp left in 2019. Don Toliver has emerged as a star, with each of his first four albums debuting in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. SoFaygo and Sheck Wes did not catch on with the public. The former appeared on the XXL Freshman list in 2022. The latter achieved viral success in 2018 with his track "Mo Bamba." Unfortunately, he seemingly disappeared after releasing his formal debut album, MUDBOY.

