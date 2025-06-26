Ken Carson appeared to shade Don Toliver during his set at Summer Smash in Chicago earlier this month, prompting a fiery social media war. "F**k you talking about, ain't no duos," the Opium artist said onstage, an apparent reference to the Cactus Jack signee's upcoming collaborative album with Yeat. Don Toliver wasted no time, and quickly fired back on his Instagram Story. "N***as be On the Lame S**t just get your money and go Home. lol," he wrote.

Carson responded by dragging Don Toliver's longtime partner Kali Uchis into the battle. "U the worst thing that happened to your BM p***y ahh," he wrote. "My BM got more money then [sic] you n***as you need to work harder [laughing emojis]," Don said.

Now, just days after all of this unfolded, footage from Playboi Carti's latest "After Hours Til Dawn" tour stop in Los Angeles is making its rounds online. In it, both Travis Scott and Ken Carson are seen onstage with him, as captured by Kurrco. While this has led some fans to question Scott's loyalty to Don Toliver, others argue that he likely had no say in the matter.

Ken Carson & Don Toliver Beef

"Meanwhile Ken and Don are beefing [laughing emoji]," one X user writes. "Travis again with the 'get along with everyone' LMAO. their lil bros are beefing hard," another says.

News of Travis Scott joining Playboi Carti onstage amid Don Toliver and Ken Carson's beef comes shortly after Pusha T praised Ken Carson and the rest of the Opium collective during an appearance on The New York Times' "Popcast."

"Ken Carson and the whole Opium collective-- Destroy Lonely and Carti," he said while discussing other artists he respects. "I look at what they're doing and I'm like, 'Damn, you really got them round up. You rounded everybody up and they're here. They're here for it.' I respect it. I don't wanna do it. It's what they do. We do mosh though sometimes."