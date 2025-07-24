Ken Carson may be dealing with some rap beef these days, but he sadly has more pressing matters to attend. According to Kurrco on Twitter, his "Lord Of Chaos" tour supporting his new album More Chaos has been canceled.

"Rumors of a cancellation due to lower than expected ticket sales have been circulating for weeks," the page wrote. "Venues are reportedly confirming it when contacted, and some have already started quietly removing the tour’s promotional pages from their websites."

However, Kurrco reports that the rage artist might make it up to his fanbase in a big way. Rumors are spreading that Opium – Carson's label alongside Destroy Lonely and Homixie Gang under Playboi Carti – might go on tour soon. Apparently, Ticketmaster already made an artist profile for Carti and Opium, so we'll have to see if an announcement comes soon.

Still, take this with a massive grain of salt. A Playboi Carti and Opium tour fell apart last year after delays, and this purported "Lord Of Chaos" cancelation doesn't bode well. But with all the hype the label's generated over the 2020s decade so far, maybe now is the time to fully dive in.

Is Ken Carson's Tour Canceled?

Of course, Playboi Carti's tour is still going on, so Opium will have to wait until he wraps up with The Weeknd to hit the road. Then again, that's if this label tour will even happen in the first place.

As for Ken's concerts, we don't have an official statement or explanation to work with when it comes to these rumors. We will see if that changes in the near future, as it's possible that this is a false report. Nevertheless, for now, it's not looking good.

At least Ken Carson and Playboi Carti are getting love from unexpected hip-hop peers. Pusha T recently shouted the crew out, which is a crossover many fans probably did not expect. Maybe he pulls up to this Opium show if that tour ends up manifesting soon. In any case, we'll have to wait for more concrete information to emerge about these rumors to see what the next step for them is.