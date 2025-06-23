D Savage Seems To Diss Playboi Carti During Summer Smash Set

D Savage joined many other artists who took the stage at the 2025 Summer Smash, which Playboi Carti headlined last year. While the Opium boss didn't appear this time around, his presence was felt at the festival in numerous ways, although they weren't exactly positive.

For one, D. Savage seemed to diss Carti onstage while thanking fans for their support, breaking up an otherwise heartening moment. Kurrco on Twitter caught a clip of the presumed jab.

"Look, I appreciate each and every last one of y'all for coming over here and tapping in with a n***a and turning up with me like a family," the Los Angeles-based rapper remarked. "Seriously, I love y'all so motherf***ing much. Y'all know what the f**k going on. These other rapper might act like they're too big. Them n***as wearing thongs and s**t. Y'all know what the f**k going on. I love y'all to death. Come on, let's get to it."

For those unaware, it's the thong comment that is pointing people to King Vamp, as he's drawn a lot of debate over his fashion choices. However, it's unclear if Savage is referring to a specific outfit or if he's just generally referring to Playboi Carti's unorthodox style.

Playboi Carti Tour

Elsewhere during Summer Smash this year, Playboi Carti's Opium crew got into more beef. We're talking about some comments Ken Carson made that seemingly targeted Don Toliver and Yeat for their joint performance at the festival and their upcoming collab album. Don responded online and Ken clapped back in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories, so we'll see if anything else comes of that.

As for why the "OPM BABI" star didn't show up at Summer Smash this year, it's most likely because of Playboi Carti's tour in support of The Weeknd. They already hit a few stadiums across North America, and the busy trek will carry them over for a while longer.

Will Carti respond to D. Savage here or is this just some more shade from a fellow rapper that he'll let slide off? Only time will tell, but an escalation seems unlikely.