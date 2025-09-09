D Savage Says "WSSUP" On Chill Single

D Savage is one the underrated go to rappers to catch a vibe to but this latest offering from him may turn doubters into believers.

"Look, I appreciate each and every last one of y'all for coming over here and tapping in with a n**** and turning up with me like a family. Seriously, I love y'all so motherf*cking much. Y'all know what the f*ck going on. These other rappers might act like they're too big. Them n****s wearing thongs and sh*t. Y'all know what the f*ck going on. I love y'all to death. Come on, let's get to it."

However, the song has some more substance to it than just random flexes strung together. D Savage flashes his emotional writing skills, highlighting a relationship that's on the ropes. The struggles in it are so heavy for him that it's got him resorting to him falling back on his vices.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.