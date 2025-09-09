D Savage Says "WSSUP" On Chill Single

D Savage is one the underrated go to rappers to catch a vibe to but this latest offering from him may turn doubters into believers.

D Savage's melodic style is paying dividends for him again because he's got another soon-to-be hit on deck with "WSSUP." This offering from the 27-year-old Los Angeles, California native is another ideal record for a late-night cruise after leaving the club.

However, the song has some more substance to it than just random flexes strung together. D Savage flashes his emotional writing skills, highlighting a relationship that's on the ropes. The struggles in it are so heavy for him that it's got him resorting to him falling back on his vices.

Anything that will numb the pain is what D Savage is willing to use to fight it. Dylvinci is behind the boards on this one and the watery synths the producer uses complement the energy well.

This track arrives amidst an already busy and successful year for the rising star. On Valentine's Day, he came through with his first LP since 2023's Mafia Musik with WE LOVE D. SAVAGE.

The project featured fan-favorites such as "Kick Em Out," "Woozy," "Donut" with Dave Blunts, as well as his PlaqueBoyMax collab, "inthej."

Even more recently, though, he got to perform at Summer Smash in June. Interestingly though, he took the time to seemingly call out Playboi Carti. He clowned his gender-bending outfit choices and while he wasn't there to defend himself.

"Look, I appreciate each and every last one of y'all for coming over here and tapping in with a n**** and turning up with me like a family. Seriously, I love y'all so motherf*cking much. Y'all know what the f*ck going on. These other rappers might act like they're too big. Them n****s wearing thongs and sh*t. Y'all know what the f*ck going on. I love y'all to death. Come on, let's get to it."

Nothing really came of that shot, but its clear that D Savage had/has a lot of confidence right now, as he should.

D Savage "WSSUP"

