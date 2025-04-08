D Savage Has Nothing But Money On His "Mind" On Feel-Good Single

D Savage is stacking up the $100 bills and that's all he's worried about on his brand-new offering, "Mind." The soon-to-be 27-year-old rapper (July 18) and Queens, New York native has been on a nice little run to kick off the first third of 2025. On Valentine's Day, he dropped off WE LOVE D. SAVAGE, his first LP in just over two years with Mafia Musik. This most recent project, out independently and distributed by EMPIRE, featured Dc2trill, 310babii, Ty Dolla $ign, Dave Blunts, and PlaqueBoyMax. The latter collaboration was a product of the streamer's "In The Booth" Twitch series. There, Max brings on rappers to make brand-new cuts.
Overall, D Savage must be feeling good about where he's at creatively right now due to him being back already. As we said, "Money" is trap/pop rap cut about racking in cash and making even more of it. It's also quite the braggadocious track. He raps, "She said she tired of f*ckin' with scrubs / Come get with a savage and boss up your life / She fell in love, she lovin' my ice / I dropped a swag, watch her body bite." The confidence on this track is great, but what's also winning us over are the melody and synth-heavy production. It really brings out D Savage's best qualities as an MC. He's always been about vibes and this instrumental allows him to flourish. Spin "Mind" below.
Read More: Top 10 Best Athletes Of 2024
D Savage "Mind"
Quotable Lyrics:
I already left when this sh*t went right
Sh*t gettin' wicked, I keep my pipe
My demons out and they creep at night
I promise I ain't givin' up without a fight
She wanna come and live in my world
I'll give you the world, if you treat me right
Read More: Best Hip-Hop Collaborations Of 2024