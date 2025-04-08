D Savage Has Nothing But Money On His "Mind" On Feel-Good Single

D Savage is keeping the momentum going after dropping a new project just under two months ago with this chill bop in "Mind."

Overall, D Savage must be feeling good about where he's at creatively right now due to him being back already. As we said, "Money" is trap/pop rap cut about racking in cash and making even more of it. It's also quite the braggadocious track. He raps, "She said she tired of f*ckin' with scrubs / Come get with a savage and boss up your life / She fell in love, she lovin' my ice / I dropped a swag, watch her body bite." The confidence on this track is great, but what's also winning us over are the melody and synth-heavy production. It really brings out D Savage's best qualities as an MC. He's always been about vibes and this instrumental allows him to flourish. Spin "Mind" below.

D Savage is stacking up the $100 bills and that's all he's worried about on his brand-new offering, "Mind." The soon-to-be 27-year-old rapper (July 18) and Queens, New York native has been on a nice little run to kick off the first third of 2025. On Valentine's Day, he dropped off WE LOVE D. SAVAGE, his first LP in just over two years with Mafia Musik. This most recent project, out independently and distributed by EMPIRE, featured Dc2trill, 310babii, Ty Dolla $ign , Dave Blunts, and PlaqueBoyMax. The latter collaboration was a product of the streamer's "In The Booth" Twitch series. There, Max brings on rappers to make brand-new cuts.

