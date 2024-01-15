D. Savage Releases Two Singles In A Week With "Empire" And "Mob"

D. Savage is bringing a couple of heaters for your playlists with "Empire" and "Mob." The Queens, New York native is known for his melodic and atmospheric style and he delivers that on both of these songs. The 25-year-old was last seen on the site with "Lost & Found" back in the middle of October. It turns out that track, along with these newest ones, could be on a new tape.

The last time we got a full-length project from D. Savage was back in February of 2023 with Mafia Musik. According to Genius, this rumored project is called WLDS. It features his more recent releases. Right now, that is the only information that seems to be out there at the moment.

Listen To "Empire" And "Mob" By D. Savage

Savage's style is not something new or refreshing. However, when his music is on it creates a nice vibe. That is especially true when you put these two songs on for a late-night drive with the windows down. You can hear what we are talking about with the links to the music videos above.

What are your thoughts on these brand-new songs, "Empire" and "Mob" by D. Savage? After hearing both tracks, which song is better and why? Do these singles have you excited about his upcoming project? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding D. Savage. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics From "Mob":

Outside with the gang, outside with the mob

I get bands, I was sellin' dope, I'm not crackin' cards

Robbin what, takin' shit from who, must be smoking hard

Said she love me, think I'm done by summer

Tryna break my heart

With that iron, I'm gon' punish smothing, call me Tony Stark

