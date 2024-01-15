Air Jordan 1 Mid "Inspired By The Greatest" Official Images And Release Date Revealed

Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is one of the best sneakers on the market. Although it doesn't have the same allure as the Air Jordan 1 High OG, it is still a great option. It is more cost-effective and there is a wider variety of colorways on the market. Not to mention, since the hype for these is significantly lower, sneakerheads are actually able to get their hands on a pair. This is a crucial point that has made the Jordan 1 Mid an impeccable option. As the years go by, it becomes that much more of a phenomenal alternative to its bigger brother.

That said, over the years, we have seen a plethora of amazing colorways. Furthermore, a lot of these color schemes have been made in grade school sizes. After all, the kids have to be laced up as well. Jumpman has done a great job of jumping around demographics, and this is a great example of that. Well, below, you can find another new Air Jordan 1 Mid. This time, it is simply called "Inspired By The Greatest" and there are a ton of great colors to behold here.

Firstly, the shoe has a black base with the toe box and the side panels. Secondly, the overlays are two different shades of teal that really accentuate the black shading. From there, a blue Nike swoosh adds a bit of flare and some texture as well. Moreover, we have a white midsole and white wings logo. Lastly, the laces here have a mint green quality to them while the tongue reads "Inspired By The Greatest."

For those of you out there who want to get these kicks for the little one in your life, you will be able to do so as of February 9th. As for the cost of the shoe, that has been set at $120 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world. We will always keep you informed on the latest releases.

