D. Savage Is Feeling Like He Is The Man On “Lost & Found”

It has been quite a while since we at HNHH have had the chance to cover new D. Savage music. However, that changes today, as the Queens, New York MC has recently come out with a fresh single, "Lost & Found." One of the lanes that Savage operates well in is the melodic side. It has become arguably the most popular subgenre of hip-hop since the 2010s.

While Savage is not the most standout voice in that space, he gets the job done time and time again. "Lost & Found" fits that bill and on this one, he is feeling more confident than ever before. At one point, he raps about knowing who actually messes with him and not letting them take advantage of his status. "All of this money, I do what I want / And I know niggas ain't really gon' ride / But I knew all of this shit from the jump."

Listen To "Lost & Found" From D. Savage

This track from Savage is one of a handful he has put out in 2023. It began back in January with "Klosure." This and others like "All Kap" and "Kome On," all landed on his 2023 tape, Mafia Musik. There is no word if "Lost & Found" will wind up on a project coming down the pipe.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from D. Savage, "Lost & Found?" Is this the rapper's best deep and most emotional track he has ever put out? Out of all four singles Savage has released, is this the best one of 2023? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around D. Savage, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was lost, now I'm found

Chop with a suppressor, it don't make a sound

I'm the top finesser, I'm gon' break it down

They telling me I'm next up, but I know I'm now

Bentley truck coupe I'mma swerve

I tell a bad b**** shut the f*** up

