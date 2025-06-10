Playboi Carti Divides Fans' Tastes With His Iced-Out Lollipop

Playboi Carti is one of the biggest rappers today, and the MUSIC creative achieved that title all while causing a lot of debate around his style choices. At every turn, fans have praised and criticized his eccentricities, even when they are as random as putting diamonds on some candy.

STRAPPED! on Twitter recently showed off the Opium boss' iced-out lollipop, which he treated as such in a video clip they included. Many fans in the replies of the post below came through with some pretty critical takes, either because they think it's corny or for other, sadly bigoted reasons. Like with most online reactions, the funniest are often the simplest. "s**t taste like pennies," one fan wrote.

All this conversation about style and antics, however, pales in comparison to the division around Playboi Carti's next album, BABY BOI. Some fans think it will never come out in a million years, and a few hated MUSIC so much that they'd rather it never come out. Others, though, are incredibly excited for a new project on the way, regardless of whether or not it comes out this year or within the next 20.

Playboi Carti Tour

It might seem odd to make such a fuss over a diamond lollipop when there are much larger musical conversations to emphasize. But that's just the appeal of King Vamp's aesthetic and movement these days. Like many other artists, half of the appeal is the image, and it's easier than ever to share that now.

A physical way in which fans can witness this for themselves is on Playboi Carti's tour. He's currently supporting the "After Hours Til Dawn" trek from The Weeknd, which will run through the summer up to early September.

We're sure BABY BOI will come with its own visual gimmicks. The lollipop motif, for example, started in a big way back with the "2024" music video.

We will see if Playboi Carti's new album comes out soon or if reports of its completion should not be trusted. Given the track record we're working with, fans are just thankful that they got MUSIC this year and don't want to get their hopes up.