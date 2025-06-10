Playboi Carti Divides Fans' Tastes With His Iced-Out Lollipop

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 297 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti Iced Out Lollipop Hip Hop News
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Rapper Playboi Carti performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Some Playboi Carti fans have pretty bigoted views of his style choices, whereas others think he's just doing too much to be cheeky.

Playboi Carti is one of the biggest rappers today, and the MUSIC creative achieved that title all while causing a lot of debate around his style choices. At every turn, fans have praised and criticized his eccentricities, even when they are as random as putting diamonds on some candy.

STRAPPED! on Twitter recently showed off the Opium boss' iced-out lollipop, which he treated as such in a video clip they included. Many fans in the replies of the post below came through with some pretty critical takes, either because they think it's corny or for other, sadly bigoted reasons. Like with most online reactions, the funniest are often the simplest. "s**t taste like pennies," one fan wrote.

All this conversation about style and antics, however, pales in comparison to the division around Playboi Carti's next album, BABY BOI. Some fans think it will never come out in a million years, and a few hated MUSIC so much that they'd rather it never come out. Others, though, are incredibly excited for a new project on the way, regardless of whether or not it comes out this year or within the next 20.

Read More: Wack 100 Claims Tory Lanez Stabbing Was Result Of Inmate's Girlfriend Allegedly "Flirting" With Rap Star

Playboi Carti Tour

It might seem odd to make such a fuss over a diamond lollipop when there are much larger musical conversations to emphasize. But that's just the appeal of King Vamp's aesthetic and movement these days. Like many other artists, half of the appeal is the image, and it's easier than ever to share that now.

A physical way in which fans can witness this for themselves is on Playboi Carti's tour. He's currently supporting the "After Hours Til Dawn" trek from The Weeknd, which will run through the summer up to early September.

We're sure BABY BOI will come with its own visual gimmicks. The lollipop motif, for example, started in a big way back with the "2024" music video.

We will see if Playboi Carti's new album comes out soon or if reports of its completion should not be trusted. Given the track record we're working with, fans are just thankful that they got MUSIC this year and don't want to get their hopes up.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Playboi Carti New Album Travis Scott The Weeknd Tour Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Hypes New Album Up After Bringing Travis Scott Out During The Weeknd Tour 1.6K
Gio Playboi Carti New Album BABY BOI Done Hip Hop News Relationships Gio Claims Playboi Carti's New Album "BABY BOI" Is Already Done 1185
Playboi Carti Responds Fan Drop New Album BABY BOI Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Cheekily Responds To A Fan Daring Him To Drop His New Album "BABY BOI" 1279
Playboi Carti Expectations New Album I AM MUSIC Fans Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Sets Bold Expectations For New Album "I AM MUSIC" And Fans Are Almost Convinced 995