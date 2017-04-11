lollipop
- MusicPlayboi Carti Lollipop From "2024" Video Hits Auction BlockCarti fans will do anything at this point. By Alexander Cole
- MusicLatto Shoots Down Rumor That Lil Wayne Denied Her Request To Sample "Lollipop"Latto says that Lil Wayne never turned down a request from her to sample "Lollipop."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Wayne Reminisces With Drake About Playing "Lollipop" For Kobe BryantLil Wayne chatted with his old friend Drake on Young Money Radio on Friday, where they reminisced about the night Wayne played "Lollipop" for Kobe Bryant.By Lynn S.
- Original ContentLil Wayne's "Lollipop" Recalls A Simpler TimeTwelve years removed from its initial release, Lil Wayne's "Lollipop" remains an artistic turning point for the legendary Cash Money rapper. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Wayne Set To Perform November 10's "Saturday Night Live"Lil Wayne returns to "Saturday Night Live" for the first time since 2010.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Absolutely Astonished By Batman Lollipop Magic Trick: WatchDrake couldn't control his amazement after witnessing true magic.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Criticized For Promoting Appetite-Suppressing LollipopsThe reality mogul's latest business venture is raising some eyebrows. By David Saric
- MusicLil Wayne Announces He's A Member Of Roc NationLil Wayne threw up the diamond hand sign again.By hnhh