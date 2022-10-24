Latto says that Lil Wayne never denied her request to sample his song “Lollipop” and that she doesn’t even have a song that uses the 2008 hit single. Several outlets shared the rumor over the weekend.

“POV: u don’t even have a song sampling lollipop,” Latto tweeted on Sunday in response to the rumor.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

As for why Wayne would shoot down Latto’s request in the first place, many theorized it would’ve had to do with her recent beef with Nicki Minaj. Their war of words began when Minaj’s single, “Super Freaky Girl,” was moved from the rap category to pop on the 2023 Grammy ballet.

Minaj contested by arguing that if Latto’s “Big Energy” is considered rap, then her track should be as well.

“If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is a pop song, what genre is ‘Big Energy?’” Minaj asked on Instagram.

The two traded shots on social media afterward.

Latto is currently being featured on Lizzo’s Special tour alongside Saucy Santana. The “Pussy” rapper brought out Stacey Abrams at the tour’s Atlanta stop on Saturday night. The gubernatorial candidate spoke briefly about supporting her in the upcoming midterm election and the importance of a woman’s right to choose.

Check out Latto’s recent tweet below