Stacey Abrams joined Latto on stage in Atlanta on Saturday night as a part of Lizzo’s Special tour. Addressing the audience, Abrams’ emphasized the importance of voting in the upcoming midterm elections.

On stage, Abrams held up a sign that read “My Body, My Choice.”

(Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

“I’m not gonna interrupt your fun,” Abrams told the audience. “I just want to remind you that if you believe in my body, my choice, I need your vote. I need your big energy. Let’s get it!”

“Thank you for sharing your stage with me, @latto777,” Abrams wrote on Instagram afterward. “Time to vote and protect a woman’s right to choose.”

Speaking with Flaunt back in September, Latto explained that she had written “P*ssy” prior to Roe v. Wade being overturned.

“[I]t ended up being overturned a month after I recorded that song,” Latto said at the time. “I’m like, ‘Oh, this gotta come out now.’ It literally fell in my lap, it was crazy.”

Abrams is currently running for Governor of Georgia. She’s previously served in the Georgia House of Representatives. Her efforts as a voting rights activist have been widely credited with boosting voter turnout in Georgia and playing a key role in President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state in the 2020 presidential election.

Check out Abram’s recent Instagram post below.

[Via]