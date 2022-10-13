Michael “Killer Mike” Render has been a leading activist for the black community and recently gave his opinion on the governor’s race in Georgia.

United States President, Joe Biden, announced “full, complete, and unconditional” pardons for all U.S. citizens federally convicted of small-amount marijuana possession.

In a recently aired episode of Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlamagne tha God, The Run The Jewels rapper discussed Biden’s Controlled Substances Act pardons and his desire to see Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams strengthen her stance on marijuana use. Mike had this to say about Abrams’s position.

“When I talked to Stacey myself, I said, ‘Ms. Abrams, what are you going to do about legalizing marijuana? You can decriminalize just like they did in Colorado, her fear factor was, ‘Well, the feds are going to come.’ Well, you should be talking to the President, saying, ‘Let’s take it off the Schedule 1 list now, n*gga, so we can win these states.’”

Biden has been working on removing cannabis from the list of Schedule 1 drugs, but until that time, he’s been calling on individual governors to grant acquittals to citizens charged with marijuana possession.

The 47-year-old rapper also talked about Abrams’s political opponent, Brian Kemp, stating that he’s “running an effective campaign”.

He explained Kemp’s campaign strategy of spending large amounts of time networking in the black community. From visiting all-black schools run by conservatives to democratic enclaves run by Ryan Cameron, Killer Mike is impressed with the conservative candidate’s methods. Check out the full video below.