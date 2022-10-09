Killer Mike appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he performed his recent single, “Run,” and spoke about the importance of voting in the upcoming midterm elections.

“It’s a hopeful, uplifting, from Black Atlanta, Black America just to say, ‘We got to keep running toward victory and freedom,’ Killer Mike said of the single, which was released back in July.

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

The track features Dave Chappelle and Young Thug. It also marked Mike’s first solo release since his 2012 album, R.A.P. Music. In the years since, he’s released plenty of music as one-half of Run the Jewels

During his sit-down with Fallon, he took the time to speak about the importance of voting: “It’s very serious, and hyper-serious locally. On a very local level, the people that are chief of police, the mayors you elect, your prosecutors, your city council people, it’s very important.”

He also touched on his political activism in Georgia and California, while also giving a shoutout to 2 Chainz, T.I., and Lil Baby.

“A couple weeks ago, they were threatening the nightlife in Georgia — in Atlanta in particular — which kind of sprouts some of the biggest artists in the world — 2 Chainz, T.I., Lil Baby and myself — and if those clubs, which a lot are independently or small business-owned, get closed, it closes the whole economy,” Killer Mike continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mike also discussed his cameo on Ozark.

Check out Killer Mike’s appearance on The Tonight Show below.

