Killer Mike Teams Up With Young Thug & Dave Chappelle For New Single, "Run"

Killer Mike shared his first solo song in nearly a decade on Monday titled, "Run." The track sees him collaborating with Young Thug and No I.D., while comedian Dave Chappelle provides an introduction.

In a video for the song directed by Adrian Villagomez, Mike raps from a war zone as Black soldiers run across a battlefield after Chappelle compares being Black in America to storming the beaches of Normandy in World War II. A flag reading “Free Thug” can be seen in the video.

The feature for Young Thug comes while the rapper is still jailed for participation in street gang activity and conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The arrest was part of the massive 56-count indictment against YSL.

Mike spoke about the arrests during an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, last month, calling for Thug's freedom.

“Hip-hop is not respected as an art because Black people in this country are not recognized as full human beings,” he said at the time. “If we allow the courts to prosecute these men based on characters they created and stories of pretend that they tell in rhyme, then next, they'll be at your door.”

Check out Mike's new track, "Run," below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Movin' like my n***a N.O.R.E., eatin' on the run

Still an underground king and that's word to Bun

Locked in like Rice Street without a bond

I was playin' with the powder way before LeBron