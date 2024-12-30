Pleasure P Demands Credit For Allegedly Writing Lil Wayne's "Lollipop"

Pleasure P wants credit for allegedly co-writing Lil Wayne's hit 2008 song, "Lollipop," and pleaded his case in a recent video on social media. Taking to Instagram Live last week, the 40-year-old rapper explained that he co-wrote the song with Static Major and wants his share of the earnings.
“I wrote that,” Pleasure P began while playing the track. From there, he listed other co-writers including Rex Zamor, Mack Maine, and Jim Jonsin, before adding: “I need my f*cking plaque for this song, bro … Y'all can do something about this sh*t but nobody care about me no more. Rex [Zamor] got my publishing, and he got his name on this record, bro. And I can't get my just due. Before my first album came out, I wrote this song with Static. My son just got out of jail. Like, I ain't got time for this sh*t no more, bro. I'm 40 now. Just give me what I deserve, bro.”
Read More: Vybz Kartel’s Road To The Freedom Street Concert: The Dancehall Legend Teases “Taylor Swift-Level” Homecoming Performance, Drake & Cardi B Influence & His Legacy
Pleasure P Performs In Support Of Lil Wayne In California
From there, Pleasure P brought up the success of the track. Wayne dropped "Lollipop" as the lead single from his sixth studio album, Tha Carter III. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified it diamond for reaching 10 million singles sold in the U.S. back in 2022. “I'm a part of his biggest record. 1.3 million the first week," he argued. "And I haven't been able to celebrate that. I wanted my money. Now what? 28 million dollars, I ain't get."
Pleasure P Wants Credit For "Lollipop"
More recently, Wayne's made headlines for feuding with the NFL after they selected Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. Check out Pleasure P's full message for Lil Wayne below.
Read More: Lil Wayne Joins Drake Onstage In Florida For "It’s All A Blur - Big As The What?" Tour With J. Cole
[Via]