Pleasure P Demands Credit For Allegedly Writing Lil Wayne's "Lollipop"

Our Community First Action Inc. Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 6: Pleasure P attends Our Community First Action Inc. Concert at The Bank Event Center on October 6, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Pleasure P wants a plaque for the song.

Pleasure P wants credit for allegedly co-writing Lil Wayne's hit 2008 song, "Lollipop," and pleaded his case in a recent video on social media. Taking to Instagram Live last week, the 40-year-old rapper explained that he co-wrote the song with Static Major and wants his share of the earnings.

“I wrote that,” Pleasure P began while playing the track. From there, he listed other co-writers including Rex Zamor, Mack Maine, and Jim Jonsin, before adding: “I need my f*cking plaque for this song, bro … Y'all can do something about this sh*t but nobody care about me no more. Rex [Zamor] got my publishing, and he got his name on this record, bro. And I can't get my just due. Before my first album came out, I wrote this song with Static. My son just got out of jail. Like, I ain't got time for this sh*t no more, bro. I'm 40 now. Just give me what I deserve, bro.”

Pleasure P Performs In Support Of Lil Wayne In California

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - AUGUST 13: Pleasure P performs on-stage in support of Lil. Wayne at the Gibson Amphitheatre on August 13, 2009, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

From there, Pleasure P brought up the success of the track. Wayne dropped "Lollipop" as the lead single from his sixth studio album, Tha Carter III. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified it diamond for reaching 10 million singles sold in the U.S. back in 2022. “I'm a part of his biggest record. 1.3 million the first week," he argued. "And I haven't been able to celebrate that. I wanted my money. Now what? 28 million dollars, I ain't get."

Pleasure P Wants Credit For "Lollipop"

More recently, Wayne's made headlines for feuding with the NFL after they selected Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. Check out Pleasure P's full message for Lil Wayne below.

