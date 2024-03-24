Lil Wayne Joins Drake Onstage In Florida For "It’s All A Blur - Big As The What?" Tour With J. Cole

In February, Drake kicked off another leg of his iconic It's All A Blur tour dubbed Big as the What?, joined by none other than J. Cole. The duo has since gone on to perform in various cities across the U.S. and has already surprised fans with various high-profile special guests. Most recently, Drake brought out one of his most notable collaborators of all time, Lil Wayne.

The exciting moment took place last night (March 23) at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL. Needless to say, fans were thrilled. In clips from the evening, the duo is seen performing their 2011 Tha Carter IV cut "She Will." Lil Wayne even blessed fans with his 2008 Tha Carter III hit, "Lollipop."

Read More: Lil Wayne Releasing New Music With Wheezy Very Soon: Details

Crowd Goes Wild For Lil Wayne & Drake

While countless commenters can agree that the show looked like a blast, many are distracted by some of the latest drama involving Drizzy. Last week, Future and Metro Boomin unleashed their eagerly anticipated collaborative album We Don't Trust You, and the reactions have been huge. Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Like That" has gone especially viral, as he went after both Drake and J. Cole.

"F*ck sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," he raps. "Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it's just big me/ N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that/ And your best work is a light pack." While Drake has yet to address the diss publicly, fans suspect that he's already cooking up a response. What do you think of Drake bringing out Lil Wayne in Florida last night? Who else do you think he should invite to join him on the "It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?" Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Lil Wayne Got $9 Million In COVID Aid For Having A Drug-Free Tour Workplace

[Via]