Future & Metro Boomin's "WE DON'T TRUST YOU" First Week Sales Projections Are In

Future and Metro Boomin just set the rap world ablaze with their new collaborative album WE DON'T TRUST YOU for a couple of reasons. All of them, though, have contributed to a lot of discussion, debate, and of course, a whole lot of play on digital platforms. Moreover, we now have the first wave of first week sales projections for the LP, and they are a pretty promising prediction. If the legendary Southern trap duo keeps their pace up, they are expected to move between 190K and 220K album-equivalent units. This would certainly land them high on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and points to a very likely No. 1 debut.

In addition, there's one song whose viral status and rap game-shattering status has a big chance to land in the top three of Billboard's Hot 100 song chart -– and ironically, it's about the Big Three. If for some reason you haven't heard Kendrick Lamar's guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" yet, then you're in for a treat, so stop reading right now if you don't want spoilers. Well, we already spoiled the former TDE lyricist's surprise feature, but that's beside the point. In his feature performance, he challenges Drake and J. Cole, dismissing their status as the "Big Three" of 2010s and current hip-hop and proclaiming himself to be the sole top dog.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin “We Don’t Trust You”: The 7 Best Beats

Future & Metro Boomin's Commercial Performance For WE DON'T TRUST YOU Is Great So Far

What's more is that Future and Metro Boomin allegedly had plenty of reasons to welcome Kendrick Lamar's shots here. For example, there are rumors that Future and Drake have beef right now, as people have pointed to specific lines on WE DON'T TRUST YOU as "evidence" of this. Regardless of fans' excitement at another rap feud, this is all very speculative right now. As such, we just have to wait and see whether this develops in a battlefield or behind relatively closed doors, as nothing is safe from the Internet.

Meanwhile, Metro and Drake supposedly have their own rough patch to handle. Even though most of this article spoke on these alleged beefs, WE DON'T TRUST YOU is much more than just this narrative. Folks and the media are just going wild over this story, but there are plenty of bangers, standout lines, incredible production moments, and solid sequencing to make this album greater than the sum of its parts. As if all this wasn't enough, Spotify announced that this is the most streamed album in a single day of 2024 so far. With another team-up full-length record coming from them in just a couple of weeks, if everything goes as scheduled, fans expect this reunion to get even better. Let's see how it fares. For more news and the latest updates on Future, Metro Boomin, and their collaborative albums, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti Join Forces For “TYPE S**T” Music Video: Watch

[via]