Pleasure P Claims To Have Written Lil Wayne's "Lollipop" But Has Received No Type Of Credit

The former Pretty Ricky singer/songwriter is calling out everyone who had a hand in the song.

In the 2000s era, there weren't many bigger rappers in the world than Lil Wayne. His mixtape and album catalog during that time is something that will never be wiped from history. Timeless songs were put out in those nine years, including "A Milli," Dr. Carter," "Best Rapper Alive," and of course, "Lollipop." Speaking of the latter, the club anthem achieved diamond status right around this time two years ago. During its peak, Tha Carter III lead single helped the project sell over one million units in its first week. Moreover, the track managed to hold onto the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks.

It even won the 2009 GRAMMY for Best Rap Song as well. But as we said, the massive record is still doing well over a decade and a half later and there's a few folks to give credit to. Of course, we have to mention the late Static Major, the smash hit's guest, who tragically lost his life just before it dropped. Then, you have the songwriters and producers, which includes Jim Jonsin, Deezle, and Pleasure P. That is at least according to the R&B singer himself in a recent video he shared to social media.

Pleasure P Publicly Calls Out Lil Wayne

However, on the Genius page for "Lollipop," the former Pretty Ricky singer is nowhere to be found. So, what's going on here? Well, apparently, Pleasure P claims that he helped write this song before his before his first album with Static Major. But for some reason, he hasn't gotten his "just due." He didn't go ballistic, but you can tell that Pleasure P is frustrated and tired of waiting for his plaques, writing credit, and a supposed $28 million he should've received by now.