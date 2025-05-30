Gio Claims Playboi Carti's New Album "BABY BOI" Is Already Done

Playboi Carti and Giovanna "Gio" Ramos turned a lot of heads with their quickly developing relationship, especially amid the hype for his new albums. MUSIC already came out after over four years of fans' patience, and BABY BOI is next up.

For those unaware, DJ Swamp Izzo previously claimed that Playboi Carti's BABY BOI album is already done. In a social media video caught by No Jumper on Instagram, Gio backed up this claim when asked about it.

"Yeah, BABY BOI is done," Playboi Carti's boo Gio Ramos remarked. "BABY BOI is done. It's completed. He keeps talking about it. It's done, it's on the way. He just keeps trying to make sure it drops at the right time, I guess."

Then, her friend hilariously predicted the reaction that we and many others would have to this news. "Gio, that's got to be on every blog."

Of course, most vamps are incredibly skeptical about this. Whole Lotta Red waited over four years for a follow-up, so many die-hards expect BABY BOI to come out at some point next decade. Jokes aside, they all hope they're wrong.

Read More: Donald Trump Reportedly Responds To Requests To Pardon Diddy

Playboi Carti The Weeknd Tour

Also, it's important to note that the Opium MC has absolutely no rush to do anything right now. After all, he can probably coast off the 30-plus tracks on MUSIC's deluxe version to keep his hype alive for a long time.

Not only that, but Playboi Carti's currently on tour, so who knows how this could affect BABY BOI's release timeline? He and The Weeknd are stunning fans with their "After Hours Til Dawn" trek, celebrating their long-awaited 2025 drops.

With all this in mind, it's impossible to know if Gio's claim is true or not, even if it is right now. MUSIC got updates right up until its release, so BABY BOI could get significant updates to its presumably completed version before it comes out.