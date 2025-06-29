Playboi Carti Hints At A Fresh Sound For Upcoming Album "BABY BOI" In New Snippet

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 346 Views
Playboi Carti Album BABY BOI New Snippet Hip Hop News
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Playboi Carti debuts his new album "Music" onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
It's unclear where this snippet came from, but it joins DJ Swamp Izzo and other Playboi Carti affiliates' "BABY BOI" teases so far.

Playboi Carti already made a massive mark on 2025 with his new album MUSIC, but there's a possibility that he might double down and drop another project this year. That's probably wishful thinking for the man who took over four years to follow Whole Lotta Red up, but we have some new music teases to fuel that speculative fire.

As caught by fan page Ploybert Corti on Twitter, a new snippet from King Vamp recently surfaced online. It's not exactly a new sound if you're a longtime Carti fan, but it isn't what we heard all over MUSIC either.

Rather, it's an updated and drumless rendition of his cloud rap origins. Carti uses various vocal deliveries to float over ethereal synths that wash over like cascades. It's not like MUSIC didn't have any of that throughout. But the rage sound always sounds best when heavily contrasted with these classic vibes.

However, Playboi Carti's BABY BOI might still be aggressive. We say that because DJ Swamp Izzo hilariously told fans that his explosive ad-libs will be even more present on the new album than they were on MUSIC. So if you didn't like those yells and screams, you might be in for a rude awakening.

Playboi Carti BABY BOI

In any case, we still have to wait for the Opium MC to actually drop material before making heads or tails of it. As far as a release timeline, history tells us BABY BOI will probably arrive in the next decade. But many recent teases from Carti himself or from his close associates have fans feeling hope.

For example, Playboi Carti's boo Gio Ramos recently claimed that the album is already done. We imagine they will still change some stuff about it up until its release, though, since that was the case for MUSIC.

"Yeah, BABY BOI is done," she expressed in a social media video. "BABY BOI is done. It's completed. He keeps talking about it. It's done, it's on the way. He just keeps trying to make sure it drops at the right time, I guess." When is that right time? We don't know, but if BABY BOI sounds anything like this snippet, we can't wait to find out.

