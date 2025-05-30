Today, one of Diddy's former assistants took the stand amid the mogul's long-awaited federal trial. The woman, who's testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," accuses him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. On the stand, she alleged that he created a toxic work environment, and that she had to get permission to do almost anything.

Allegedly, she even "had to beg to go to [her] grandma's funeral," per TMZ. Mia says that she was so busy with her work responsibilites that she had very little time to spend with her friends and family, meaning she allegedly "did not have an external sounding board."

She made these allegations while being cross-examined by Diddy's lawyer, Brian Steel, who didn't hold back in the slightest. At one point, for example, he showed the jury some social media posts made by Mia, questioning how she could be friends with someone who allegedly raped her. "Ask my therapist," Mia responded, adding that she was close to Diddy at certain times.

Diddy Trial Day 13

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't all Mia discussed during her testimony, however. She also recalled seeing Diddy allegedly assault Cassie when she was hanging out with the songstress at her apartment in 2013. Allegedly, there was also a man named Deonte there. When Diddy stormed in, he allegedly attacked Deonte, prompting Mia to intervene.

"Deonte is very small in comparison to Puff," she alleged. "There was a little tornado going on. He had Deonte in a position where I was scared he was going to kill him."