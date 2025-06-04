Former Escort Recalls Cassie’s Behavior During Diddy’s Alleged “Freak Offs”

According to a former escort named Shawn Dearing, Cassie was always respectful to him during Diddy's alleged freak offs, but knew "her role."

Recently, a former escort named Shawn Dearing spoke with TMZ about what he experienced while participating in alleged "freak offs" with Diddy and Cassie. He had nothing but nice things to say about the songstress, recalling her being incredibly respectful during the encounters.

He added, however, that Cassie would shut down conversations when Diddy wasn't around, claiming it seemed like she "understood her role" in the alleged sex parties. He speculates that this was out of respect for the Bad Boy founder, not out of fear.

Dearing also said that he never personally saw Diddy physically abuse Cassie, though various others allege they did. This includes one of his formers assistants, who testified anonymously under the pseudonym Mia.

On the stand, she recalled handing out with Cassie and a man named Deonte at her apartment back in 2013. Allegedly, Diddy stormed in and attacked Deonte, prompting Mia to intervene. Unfortunately, the situation only escalated from there.

Diddy Trial Day 16

"Deonte is very small in comparison to Puff," she alleged. "There was a little tornado going on. He had Deonte in a position where I was scared he was going to kill him."

"So I jumped on Puff but he threw me off and against the wall," Mia also alleged. "I felt like I was in slow motion. I realized we were in big danger. He ran into the bedroom and grabbed Cass. Under her bed is this wood bed platform. He slammed her head into the corner."

Former InterContinental Hotel security officer Eddy Garcia also recently took the stand during the trial and alleged that Diddy and a rep for Combs Enterprises, Kristina Khorram, convinced him to hand over security footage of the mogul assaulting Cassie.

Allegedly, they contacted him and offered him money in exchange for the footage, claiming that it could ruin his career if it got out. Garcia alleges that he was ultimately given $100K to split between himself and two other hotel employees.

