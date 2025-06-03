Diddy allegedly paid off a handful of employees at the now defunct InterContinental Hotel to get his hands on the infamous Cassie video. That's at least what former security officer Eddy Garcia is alleging per TMZ. He was one of a few that saw the beatdown take place in some shape or form.

He took the stand today (June 3) to detail what he remembered about it. During his testimony, Garcia alleges that Diddy and Kristina Khorram, a rep for Combs Enterprises, were able to convince him to hand over the file of the assault with money.

Garcia alleges it all started when he got a phone call from a New York area code. It was Khorram and during their chat, he claims that she told him that Diddy was supposedly intoxicated while beating Cassie. Moreover, she allegedly told Garcia that the mogul didn't remember any of that happening.

The security guard replied, telling Khorram that she would need to talk to upper management about the situation. Later on, she came up to the hotel looking for him, trying to get the video. However, he stood firm on what he told her or should we need to file a subpoena.

Diddy Trial Day 15

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Cassie and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

But that still didn't work. Khorram rung him again, this time with Diddy on the call. Garcia alleges the Bad Boy founder was talking frantically on the phone. But that once again did lead anywhere for Diddy and Khorram. They then called Garcia's personal phone at a different time, and he alleges that Diddy said that the video could his career.

We assume Diddy was talking about his own here.

Garcia tried shoo him away, saying that he didn't have access to the footage, but Diddy allegedly persisted. He told Garcia that he could take care of him and could make things work.

That's when he assumed the mogul was talking about money and called his supervisor, Bill Medrano. Allegedly, the latter said he would do it for $50,000. That then led to Garcia calling Diddy back, telling him they would do it. He called Garcia his "angel" for following through.

Garcia then got the file from Medrano. He then took it to a Los Angeles building where Diddy was awaiting him. The latter questioned him, asking if it was the only copy of the video. He called up Medrano who said that the footage was off of their servers.

Diddy then allegedly put Cassie on FaceTime and said that she didn't want the video to go public as she was preparing for a movie. Garcia was instructed to give his, Medrano's and Israel Florez's ID over. However, Garcia said Florez wouldn't take the payment, so he gave Diddy another security guard's ID who responded to the call about Cassie. His name was Henry Elias.

NDAs were even brought out and eventually, Garcia was given $100,000 to split amongst the three of them. Khorram and a security guard allegedly witnessed this whole transaction. Garcia says he spent the money on a used car for himself.

Afterwards, Diddy allegedly contacted him and wished him a Happy Easter. However, when Garcia tried to look for work, the mogul never responded.