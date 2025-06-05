Judge Warns Diddy To Stop Nodding At Jurors During Federal Trial

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Today, Judge Arun Subramanian told Diddy's team that if he doesn't stop gesturing at the jury, he could be kicked out of the courtroom.

Diddy's trial continues, and today, he was hit with a serious warning in court. According to TMZ, the Bad Boy founder was told to stop gesturing towards jurors or he would risk getting kicked out of the courtroom. Reportedly, he was "nodding vigorously" while staring at them, which Judge Arun Subramanian pointed out to Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo.

The warning happened shortly after Cassie's former friend Bryana Bongolan took the stand. She accuses Diddy of dangling her over a 17th floor balcony and later throwing her into balcony furniture. Allegedly, he was shouting "You know what the f*ck you did!"

Bongolan claims the alleged incident left her with back pain, neck pain, and trauma.

Diddy Trial Day 17
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brad Rempel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She also alleged that Diddy once texted Cassie asking where she was during a shopping trip. Allegedly, he then sent her a list of everywhere they'd been that day, indicating that he knew their every move.

This is far from the only interesting testimony the jury has heard so far, however. Earlier this week, former InterContinental Hotel security officer Eddy Garcia also took the stand. He alleged that Diddy and Combs Enterprises rep Kristina Khorram contacted him in an attempt to obtain the now-released security footage of the mogul assaulting Cassie in 2016.

Allegedly, he tried to shoo them away multiple times, but they persisted. Allegedly, Garcia eventually got the file from from his supervisor Bill Medrano and brought it to a building in Los Angeles where Diddy was waiting for him. He alleges that he was asked whether or not it was the only copy of the video. This allegedly prompted him to call Medrano to confirm it was off of their servers. Allegedly, he was later given $100K to split with two other hotel employees.

