Judge Warns Diddy To Stop Nodding At Jurors During Federal Trial

Diddy's trial continues, and today, he was hit with a serious warning in court. According to TMZ, the Bad Boy founder was told to stop gesturing towards jurors or he would risk getting kicked out of the courtroom. Reportedly, he was "nodding vigorously" while staring at them, which Judge Arun Subramanian pointed out to Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo.

The warning happened shortly after Cassie's former friend Bryana Bongolan took the stand. She accuses Diddy of dangling her over a 17th floor balcony and later throwing her into balcony furniture. Allegedly, he was shouting "You know what the f*ck you did!"

Bongolan claims the alleged incident left her with back pain, neck pain, and trauma.

Diddy Trial Day 17

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brad Rempel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She also alleged that Diddy once texted Cassie asking where she was during a shopping trip. Allegedly, he then sent her a list of everywhere they'd been that day, indicating that he knew their every move.

This is far from the only interesting testimony the jury has heard so far, however. Earlier this week, former InterContinental Hotel security officer Eddy Garcia also took the stand. He alleged that Diddy and Combs Enterprises rep Kristina Khorram contacted him in an attempt to obtain the now-released security footage of the mogul assaulting Cassie in 2016.