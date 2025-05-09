Multiple Versions Of Diddy & Cassie Video To Be Shown During Trial

The soon-to-be jury for Diddy was warned in the questionnaire that sensitive topics were going to be brought up.

Elsewhere during the trial this week, Michael B Jordan's name came up. The reason being is because Cassie supposedly had a "flirtatious relationship with an actor." The Sinners star was allegedly with her in 2015 after a small break from the hip-hop figure. He's not necessarily a person of interest, but just someone that jurors were asked about.

Additionally, the embattled mogul and his reps were alleging that CNN severely altered the video, got a forensic technician to say the same, and that the network got rid of the "only copy" of the original. However, they vehemently denied said actions. "CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested."

Leading up to the trial this week, which began on Monday, May 5, Diddy and his legal team were reportedly trying to exclude the video from the evidence pile. If that motion failed, then they were going to ask to "permit [Sean] Combs to present evidence at a pre-trial hearing regarding the unreliability of the existing and available video evidence."

Two of them are coming from the security guard who recorded the whole thing on his cellular device. However, what's really going to be interesting to unpack soon is the footage that CNN released back in May 2024. The jury will watch another three variations of it.

The harrowing footage of Diddy beating down ex-girlfriend Cassie is going to be played during the trial. That's not really much of a surprise. However, the kicker here is that it will be shown in a multitude of ways. According to TMZ, there will be five versions/perspectives in total.

