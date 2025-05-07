Jury selection for Diddy's long-awaited trial is officially underway, and recently, another high-profile person's name was thrown into the mix. According to AllHipHop, potential jurors were asked whether or not they have any opinions or prior knowledge of Michael B Jordan. This is due to Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie, who referenced Jordan in her bombshell lawsuit in 2023. Jordan is not accused of any wrongoing.

In the lawsuit, Cassie alleges that she and Diddy split up briefly in 2015, when she had a “flirtatious relationship with an actor.” She accused the Bad Boy founder of calling the actor and threatening him after learning they'd spent New Year's Eve together. Jordan was not named directly in the suit, but his identity was later confirmed by CNN.

He's not the only celebrity whose name has come up amid the jury selction process so far, however.

Diddy Trial

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potential jurors have also been asked about their prior knowledge of Kid Cudi. Cassie accused Diddy of threatening to "blow up" the Cleveland-born artist's car in 2012 after learning he was communicating with the songstress. Kid Cudi's car blew up in his driveway around the same time. His reps told the New York Times that the allegations in Cassie's lawsuit were “all true.”

The jury selection process is expected to continue until the end of this week. Opening statements are scheduled to begin on Monday (May 12).