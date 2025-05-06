Jury selection in Diddy's criminal trial is reportedly moving at a snail's pace, according to TMZ. The outlet notes that hundreds of New Yorkers have been considered to be among the pool, but both the defense and prosecution are struggling to come to much agreement.

One possible juror cited past trauma as a reason for recusal while another brought up their struggles with bladder issues. One person even noted they've been avidly keeping up with the case on TMZ, leading to them being tossed.

It isn't surprising that jury selection is proving to be a difficult process. Considering Diddy's level of fame in New York City as well as how much coverage the media has given to the case, finding an unbiased pool could take ample time. One benefit to the situation is that jurors will not be sequestered for the trial.

To weed out a number of possible jurors, they already filled out a questionnaire to narrow down the selection. It asked for opinions on hip-hop, celebrity, sex, drug use, and much more. "There may be evidence in this case about people engaging in sexual relations with multiple sexual partners. Would hearing about that type of evidence be difficult for you?" one of the questions read, as obtained by TMZ.

Another key question reads: "There may be evidence of graphic videos and photographs, including videos of physical violence, in connection with this case. Is there anything about the nature of this evidence that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"

Diddy's Opening Statements

Diddy has been behind bars in Brooklyn since his arrest, last September. Authorities charged him with alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Jury selection is scheduled to last through the rest of the week. Following that, opening statements will begin on Monday, May 12th.