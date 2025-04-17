Healing is messy. Whether physical, mental, or spiritual, it’s a gradual and inconsistent process. Blood, torn ligaments, broken thoughts, and sleepless nights feel unbearable to experience. In art, it’s often just as chaotic–take Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar, for example, an album with as many breakthroughs as there are breakdowns. Kendrick peeled back his wounds in real-time, exposing the roots of his pain to make peace with it. By the end, there was a sense of healing of the generational wounds that he carried and a peace for accepting what’s out of his control.

Not every artist chooses to be that transparent, nor does every creative journey result in such vulnerable masterpieces. When Ye (formerly Kanye West) dropped My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, he wasn’t searching for healing as much as he was reclaiming power. After a drunken outburst at the VMAs nearly derailed his career, he turned the backlash into a weapon—crafting a sprawling, triumphant opus that reasserted his genius. Even in his redemption arc, he was defiant. It cemented his role as a master orchestrator, harnessing the talents of collaborators under a tight, exacting vision. To this day, it’s the album that makes people scream “let’s have a toast for the douchebags” at weddings like it’s scripture.

So when Ye recently denounced My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy on social media—saying he hates it and believes The Life of Pablo clears it, track for track—it raised eyebrows but shouldn’t come as a shock. He’s made similar claims before, often ranking albums like 808s & Heartbreak above it. His reasoning isn't necessarily about quality but context. Fantasy was a cultural reset just had he nearly lost his footing.

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy: A Sword Against Shame

Kanye West performs onstage during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage)

Complete with the G.O.O.D. Fridays rollout, Ye effectively hijacked blogs and timelines. Ye had something to prove. At the time, he was a public pariah attempting to claw his way back into favor, and he used art as a sword against shame, exile, and the collapse of ego. It was maximalist, theatrical, and unapologetically brash—a declaration that he was still “him,” whether the world was ready or not.

The weight of his past hung heavy over Fantasy, and the years leading to it were just as turbulent. 808s & Heartbreak followed the death of his mother, Donda West, and the end of his engagement to Alexis Phifer. That trauma shaped him, and while its long-term effects are still debated today, at the time, he leaned into creativity as an outlet. But grief, amplified by relentless public scrutiny and tabloid narratives, creates a vacuum—a distorted reality where inner voices are drowned out by the noise of the unseen.

The Fantasy era—and the years that followed—felt like an extended exhale of that pressure. Watch the Throne saw Ye stepping up to his mentor as an equal, resulting in a regal, lavish display of Black excellence. Cruel Summer showcased his gift for spotting talent, a statement of his position as hip-hop’s tastemaker. With its opulent production and anthemic tracks like “New God Flow,” Ye extended his creative reach, proving his instincts were just as sharp when scouting collaborators.

Rejection Became The Fuel, But So Did Ambition

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Musical artist Kanye West attends the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 25, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

This prolific stretch was fueled by rejection, by a need to prove doubters wrong. Over time, being a provocateur became more central to Ye’s identity than any Yeezy sneaker drop or platinum plaque. Yeezus was perhaps the purest distillation of this mindset—a sonic rebellion against an industry that kept doors closed. Raw, abrasive, and confrontational, it blurred the lines between drill, house, dancehall, and rap. It felt like another reset button for hip-hop, as his creative offsprings began rising behind him. By then, Ye’s ambition had outgrown the traditional boundaries of art and commerce. His Yeezy brand embodied a minimalist aesthetic with utopian aspirations, reimagining the relationship between fashion and music and how they interact with the world.

Of course, that ambition—and the declarations of greatness that accompanied it—became offensive to mainstream sensibilities. Songs like “I Am A God” were labeled blasphemous. His comparisons to Walt Disney and Albert Einstein sparked ridicule, especially on Twitter, where his feed became a lightning rod for accusations of egomania. But underneath that was desperation—a man speaking his vision into existence. The Kardashian connection magnified everything. The KimYe era paired hip-hop culture and tabloid spectacle until they were inseparable.

At times, Ye felt like Jeff Winger from Community on an anti-anxiety bender—equal parts brilliant, delusional, and oddly charming. The public pushed back hard. Petitions tried to block him from headlining Glastonbury and the Pan Am Games. Yet within hip-hop, he remained beloved.

The Life Of Pablo Was The Breath Of New Life

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Kanye West performs during Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

The birth of his daughter North shifted something in him and he was expecting baby #2. His marriage to Kim Kardashian offered a safety net he hadn’t felt since Donda passed–or atleast that’s what it seemed. So when The Life of Pablo arrived, it didn’t carry the same aggressive energy as Dark Fantasy or Yeezus. This wasn’t Ye with something to prove. The dictatorship that once ruled his studio sessions gave way to a more open, collaborative spirit. The Life Of Pablo felt like a spiritual reawakening. The Yeezy Season 3 fashion show was proof: part runway, part album premiere, with Young Thug and Lil Yachty modeling as a work-in-progress soundtrack blared. The album evolved in real time. Ye was now in full control—of art, fashion, and distribution. He didn’t need label approval anymore more than the label needed an album to release. The world was his, and for the first time in a while, he seemed at peace with that.

The Life of Pablo captured a culmination of Ye’s creative journey. It borrowed from every era—College Dropout’s soul, 808s’ grief-stricken croons, Yeezus’ fury, and Fantasy’s grandeur. But the difference was tone. This time, the studio wasn’t a command center—it was a shared space for ideas. There was vulnerability in the gospel-infused soundscape, honesty in songs that explored betrayal, fame, fatherhood, and even his most intrusive, absurd thoughts. “I Miss The Old Kanye” was both parody and confession. The ego was still there, but softened, it seemed—more self-aware, less burdened by public validation.

That’s the essence of The Life of Pablo, a love letter to creation, born from contradiction and self-acceptance. Tracks like “Freestyle 4” sit next to the emotional weight of “Wolves,” while the humor and bravado share space with pain and reflection. The album embraced Ye’s evolution while acknowledging his flaws. In doing so, it marked a rare moment of balance—where his power, popularity, and artistry aligned without needing to fight for dominance.