Unless you were living under a rock in 2009, then you certainly remember Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift’s MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech to shout out Beyoncé.

After 13 years, the infamous scene has been named one of the “worst decisions in music history.”

Kanye West (L) jumps onstage after Taylor Swift (C) won the “Best Female Video” award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Rolling Stone recently shared their list of the top 100 music moments that were horrible decisions. West taking the stage during the Midnights artist’s speech unsurprisingly cracked the top 10, coming in sixth place.

Swift, who was up against Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” at the time, took home a Best Female Video award for her song “You Belong With Me,” but not before the “Flashing Lights” rapper stopped her speech to support Queen B.

Stepping on stage and grabbing a microphone, West stated, “Yo, Taylor. I’m really happy for you. Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!”

The camera then panned over to the Houston native, who appeared to mumble, “Oh my God” while nervously laughing.

Not long after, West found himself in hot water as many condemned him for ruining Swift’s special moment. The Chicago-born rapper even found himself on the wrong side of Barack Obama, who was the U.S. President at the time.

During a sit-down interview, the politician commented on the viral VMA moment, “The young lady seems like a perfectly nice person. She’s getting her award. What’s he doing up there? He’s a jacka*s.”

In 2015, Swift and West appeared to settle their differences after posing for photos together at the Grammys.

The following year, he made headlines once again for his “Famous” song and video. The track features the controversial lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b***h famous.”

The visual includes nude wax figures of several celebs, including Swift, Rihanna, Donald Trump, and Ray J.

The “Blank Space” songstress spoke out shortly after its release, revealing via a spokesperson that “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account.” They added, “Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that b***h famous.’”

Further adding to the West and Swift feud, his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian released audio from a call between the two. Apparently, she sought to prove that the singer-songwriter was aware of the “Famous” lyrics.

In 2019, the Pennsylvania native appeared to make it clear that she and Ye hadn’t made up this time.

As HotNewHipHop previously reported, the 32-year-old liked a post on Instagram alluding to West’s “Famous” video as “revenge porn.”

West never offered a comment on the singer’s double tap. Read about the rapper’s more recent headline-making antics here, and check back later for more news updates.

