Kim Kardashian Should Be “Dragged To Jail” If She Attends Taylor Swift’s Tour, Dave Portnoy Says

During a recent interview with Page Six, Dave Portnoy weighed in on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. The BFFs podcast host also shared his thoughts on some beef between Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West. According to Portnoy, Swift shouldn’t let Kim attend her tour, and should send her to jail if she even tries. “If I were Taylor, I would have security waiting at the entrance and I would throw handcuffs on her and drag her to jail,” he told the outlet. “It would surprise me if she didn’t [attend]. That would be a very Kim move.”

“A lot of people don’t actually know the story but they edited her phone call and called her a liar,” he explained. “The phone call came out a few years later and it backed up everything that Taylor Swift said, so that was kind of what started me on the Swiftie path.“ Portnoy continued, “When everyone was crucifying her I was like, ‘This is not right,’ so now I’ve just grown to be a huge fan.” Famously, Kanye crashed Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs in 2009. She won an award for Best Female Video, but Ye insisted the award should have gone to Beyonce. Things between them have been weird ever since.

Read More: Dave Portnoy Claims “Real Housewives” Star DM’d Him Before Instagram Comment

Taylor Swift’s Beef With Kim And Kanye

Kanye West takes the microphone from Taylor Swift and speaks onstage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Kanye later issued an apology, retracted it, and then the duo randomly appeared to be on good terms again. Kanye even claimed in 2015 that they’d be coming out with a collab. In 2016, however, Kanye released “Famous,” which includes a questionable line about Swift. “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b*tch famous,” he says in the song. He claimed to have gotten approval from Swift for the lyric, but her team denies this.

After various digs at each other, Kim got involved in 2016. She claimed that they had a recording of Swift agreeing to the line, which she later released. Swift released the unedited recording in 2020, revealing that she never agreed to Ye referring to her as “that b*tch.” Kim responded, calling Swift’s release of the recording “self-serving.”

Read More: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian & NAV Share A Selfie Together

[Via]