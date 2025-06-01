Wack 100 Alleges Tory Lanez Was Stabbed In Protective Custody, Not General Population

Tory Lanez fortunately recovered from his prison stabbing, and has since been transferred to another facility.

Wack 100 recently sat down with DJ Vlad for a new VladTV interview, during which they discussed the whole Tory Lanez situation. Specifically, they spoke on the Brampton artist's harrowing prison stabbing he suffered last month, which he fortunately recovered from.

Since then, he has been transferred to another prison facility in California. For those unaware, Tory Lanez is serving time for his conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

Vlad and Wack talked about the gruesome and sad nature of this attack and dismissed false online speculation about Meg's alleged involvement. The former then brought up an argument with Tony Yayo about why Lanez went to general population in jail rather than protective custody.

However, the West Coast executive and media personality alleged that this isn't the case at all. He claimed Lanez was stabbed in protective custody. "Tory just went where they placed him," Wack 100 claimed. "Tory is not a gang member. He's not on gang files, he's just a regular dude that's a celebrity. [...] He has really no rules to follow when it comes to what yard to go to. All he knows is he pull up on a prison bus, and this is where they put him, and that's where he's at. He probably realizes once he gets there... [The stabbing] was not general population."

36 Hours Later

The whole situation is still a bit unclear, especially amid Tory Lanez's focus on Megan Thee Stallion's case. He and his legal team made some big allegations recently, claiming to have new evidence and alleging his wrongful conviction once more.

On the "36 Hours Later" website advocating for his freedom, you can see resurfaced evidence from the trial that jurors went over. Whether or not they will file more evidence in the singer's appeal in court is still a mystery.

Meanwhile, more celebrities are weighing in on the Tory Lanez case now that this public scandal blew up once more. Amid all that drama, everyone at least expressed gratitude, sympathy, and well-wishes for his recovery post-stabbing. For the rest, we will see how the court of law responds to this.

