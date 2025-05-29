Before the Diddy trial began, the narrative around his relationship with Cassie Ventura was already an explosive topic in the media. Her allegations against him kicked this scandal off. The latest witness in Sean Combs' federal criminal trial made more comments about their dysfunction and Cassie's fling with Kid Cudi.

According to The Shade Room, an anonymous alleged victim referred to as "Mia" (Combs' alleged former assistant) took the stand on Thursday (May 29) to testify. She reportedly alleged that the Bad Boy mogul seemed genuinely hurt by Ventura's fling with Cudi, which made Mia wary.

"He seemed heartbroken," Mia reportedly expressed concerning the Diddy, Cassie, and Kid Cudi situation. "It was ominous. I'd never [witnessed] Cass to do something to really cause him to be upset. I felt something bad would happen."

Diddy's anonymous alleged victim and former assistant also included some more allegations in her testimony. These relate more to Combs' alleged treatment of Mia and the toxic and abusive work environment he allegedly fostered.

Who Is Mia In The Diddy Trial?

"It was chaotic," Mia testified. "It was toxic, it could be exciting. The highs were really high and the lows were really low." For example, she alleged the executive's mood was incredibly volatile and "dictated the day" when it came to her employment expectations.

"He's thrown things at me," the anonymous former assistant reportedly alleged concerning Diddy. "He's thrown me against the wall, into a pool, ice bucket on my head, slammed my arms into a door. And he sexually assaulted me." She alleged that he sexually assaulted her more than once.

Also, Mia alleged to have witnessed Diddy acting violently against Cassie, for which another colleague was allegedly present. Amid many other allegations, she also spoke to whether or not she called the police concerning these alleged violent incidents.