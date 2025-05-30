Donald Trump Reportedly Responds To Requests To Pardon Diddy

United States President Donald Trump recently shocked the world and issued some big orders regarding various popular individuals. He pardoned NBA YoungBoy and commuted Larry Hoover's federal sentence, and many folks are wondering if he will intervene in the Diddy trial.

Whether they love or hate either business mogul, many people speculated about the possibility of a presidential pardon if Sean Combs were to be found guilty. This blew up even more due to unconfirmed and speculative reports.

One comes from Suge Knight, who theorized that Diddy could secure a presidential Donald Trump pardon and predicted he would tamper with the jury. The other is a Rolling Stone report alleging Diddy's close associates contacted Donald Trump's team to feel this possibility out.

To be completely clear, none of these allegations or reports confirmed the veracity of this claim. There is no concrete information connecting Combs' team to Trump's or establishing contact about this issue. So take everything with a grain of salt and assume skepticism over salaciousness.

Nevertheless, according to The Washington Post's Matt Viser on Twitter, the convicted U.S. politician responded to this conversation. Complex Music caught this on Instagram, and Trump's alleged message is not very conclusive or suggestive in either direction.

"Nobody's asked," Donald Trump reportedly stated concerning Diddy. "But I know people are thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking... I haven't been watching it too closely... I would certainly look at the facts."

Mia Diddy Trial

Both New York natives have a lot of scrutiny against them, whether in the public eye or in legal terms. Of course, Donald Trump has more resources right now to attend those from the highest executive office in the country. On the other hand, the Bad Boy icon continues to face trial for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

We will see whether or not this conversation continues or if these are just speculative rumors and nothing more. Obviously, this is all dependent on the hypothetical scenario in which a jury finds Diddy guilty.

As such, perhaps it's not best to speculate on these things. What matters are the facts of the case, which the prosecution and the defense continue to scrutinize.