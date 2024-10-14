Arsenio Hall Recalls Donald Trump Standing Up To Aubrey O’Day With A "Full Throated" Endorsement Of Diddy

Arsenio Hall alleges Donald Trump once came to Diddy's defense while speaking with Aubrey O’Day behind the scenes of his reality show, Celebrity Apprentice. O’Day famously accused the Bad Boy mogul of abusive behavior from her time with Danity Kane. Hall recalled the conversation during an interview on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.
The topic began with Hall discussing Diddy's infamous parties, explaining that they weren't all inappropriate. He even revealed that children would sometimes be in attendance. "For instance, you use a person’s home and their family is in the home, so it’s fun, legitimate, 8:00 PM? Lots of food and music," he said, before adding, "I’ve also seen the ones that last longer than eight or nine."
Diddy Poses With Donald & Melania Trump
From there, he brought up the alleged conversation with Trump and O'Day. “She says some negative things about Diddy, and I’m listening. Trump chimes in and defends Diddy and that surprised me because usually Trump don’t defend nobody but himself,” Hall alleged. “For him to speak up and say, ‘Well, I like him, he’s a good guy. I’ve never had a problem.’ He gives him a full-throated vote of character." He concluded: “I had no idea one day this was going to play out in real-time. But Trump liked Diddy.”
Arsenio Hall Recalls Discussing Diddy With Donald Trump
Check out Hall's full story about Diddy and Trump below. It comes as Diddy continues to reside at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty. Be on the lookout for further updates on Arsenio Hall and Donald Trump on HotNewHipHop.
