Arsenio Hall Recalls Donald Trump Standing Up To Aubrey O’Day With A "Full Throated" Endorsement Of Diddy

BYCole Blake531 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Art for Life" Gala Honoring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Hosted by Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Donald Trump and Melania Trump (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Arsenio Hall says Donald Trump was allegedly quite a fan of Diddy.

Arsenio Hall alleges Donald Trump once came to Diddy's defense while speaking with Aubrey O’Day behind the scenes of his reality show, Celebrity Apprentice. O’Day famously accused the Bad Boy mogul of abusive behavior from her time with Danity Kane. Hall recalled the conversation during an interview on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

The topic began with Hall discussing Diddy's infamous parties, explaining that they weren't all inappropriate. He even revealed that children would sometimes be in attendance. "For instance, you use a person’s home and their family is in the home, so it’s fun, legitimate, 8:00 PM? Lots of food and music," he said, before adding, "I’ve also seen the ones that last longer than eight or nine."

Read More: Diddy's Arrest Baselessly Linked To Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt By Fox News Anchor

Diddy Poses With Donald & Melania Trump

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 6: (L-R) Sean Combs, Donald Trump, and Melania Trump attend GUCCI and MADONNA host A NIGHT TO BENEFIT RAISING MALAWI AND UNICEF at the United Nations on February 6, 2008, in New York City. (Photo by JOE SCHILDHORN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

From there, he brought up the alleged conversation with Trump and O'Day. “She says some negative things about Diddy, and I’m listening. Trump chimes in and defends Diddy and that surprised me because usually Trump don’t defend nobody but himself,” Hall alleged. “For him to speak up and say, ‘Well, I like him, he’s a good guy. I’ve never had a problem.’ He gives him a full-throated vote of character." He concluded: “I had no idea one day this was going to play out in real-time. But Trump liked Diddy.”

Arsenio Hall Recalls Discussing Diddy With Donald Trump

Check out Hall's full story about Diddy and Trump below. It comes as Diddy continues to reside at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty. Be on the lookout for further updates on Arsenio Hall and Donald Trump on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Donald Trump Insinuates Kamala Harris Participated In Diddy’s “Freak Offs” With Fake Photo

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...